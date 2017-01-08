Australia likely to rest pacer Josh Hazlewood for first ODI against Pakistan

Brisbane, Jan 8: Australia's fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will be rested from the first match of the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan here on Friday.

Explaining the decision, Australia's Head Coach Darren Lehmann said in a release on Sunday: "Josh has got through a heavy workload during the home summer so far and in the past two months he has sent down almost 300 overs across two Test series against South Africa and Pakistan, as well as three ODIs against New Zealand."

"He's not injured but we have decided to give him a week to freshen up at home and he will link up with the ODI squad in Melbourne ahead of the second match of the series, although if one of our other fast bowlers picks up an injury in the run-up to Friday's first game at The Gabba, then he could be called up to slot in."

Hazlewood was Australia's most successful bowler in the 3-0 Test series whitewash against Pakistan, picking up 15 wickets at 19.60 at an economy rate of 1.99 runs per over.

That followed on from a further 17 wickets in the three-Test series against South Africa and six more wickets in three matches against New Zealand in the Chappell-Hadlee ODI series in December.

The first match of the ODI series against Pakistan at Brisbane will be followed by subsequent matches in Melbourne (January 15), Perth (January 19), Sydney (January 22) and Adelaide (January 26).

IANS