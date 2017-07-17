Ashwin refuses to comment on new coach Ravi Shastri

Mumbai, July 17: India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin welcomed the upset ODI series victory scored by minnows Zimbabwe against hosts Sri Lanka and said such shock results will help cricket stay healthy.

India tour of Sri Lanka schedule

"With regard to Zimbabwe winning over Sri Lanka, that's how the game goes, anybody can lose, anybody can win. Tomorrow Afghanistan may beat someone, so that's the way the sport needs to (go). It is very healthy for the game," Ashwin said on the sidelines of a promotional event of small finance bank, Equitas Bank of which he is the brand ambassador.

Zimbabwe had defeated Sri Lanka 3-2 in the five match ODI series by wining the first, fourth and the fifth games.

Ashwin is part of the India squad led by Virat Kohli which is soon to engage Sri Lanka in a full-fledged series comprising three Tests, five ODIs and a lone T20 in the island nation.

The tour commences on July 21 with a two-day practice game at Moratuwa prior to the opening Test at Galle beginning July 26.

The 30-year-old cricketer was reluctant to comment on the appointment of new head coach Ravi Shastri who has replaced Anil Kumble.

"I think, the new coach or the new support staff, it does not come under my jurisdiction, it is not something I will take a call on.

"I am not being diplomatic, it will be unfair for me to pass a comment on that. Likewise always, the Indian team moves on, India moves on (and) we have to find out in course of time, how it is going," said Ashwin, who is 25 short of reaching the milestone of 300 Test wickets.

PTI