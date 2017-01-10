Arrest warrant issued against Wasim Akram

Islamabad, Jan 10: A local court in Karachi on Tuesday (January 10) issued arrest warrant against former star cricketer Wasim Akram, after he failed to appear before the court during last 31 hearings of a case.

Bullets fired at Akram's car

Akram himself had lodged the case in August last year at Bahadurabad police station against Major (retd) Amirur Rehman and others.



The court issued bailable warrant against Akram and asked him to appear before the court on January 17, Dawn reported.

On August 6, 2016, Akram's Mercedes was shot at on Karachi's Karsaz Road while the former ace bowler was on his way to the National Stadium Karachi to conduct a training session for young bowlers.

The shooting incident took place after Akram got into a minor car accident.

Following the mishap, the former Pakistan cricket captain had asked the driver to pull over. A heated discussion had ensued and the suspect, who was sitting in the back seat, came out of the car and fired a shot which hit Akram's vehicle.

Later, after filing the case against him, Major Rehman had managed to get pre-arrest bail from the court. Subsequently, he also wrote a letter to the legendary cricketer, seeking pardon unconditionally.

