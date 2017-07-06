Arjun Tendulkar injures England player at Lord's nets

London, July 6: Batting legend and former India captain Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun gave England a scare ahead of their first Test against South Africa at Lord's.

As Joe Root-led England prepared for the five-day game against the Proteas starting today (July 6), the hosts were helped by Arjun's bowling in the nets. However, the left-arm Indian paceman injured Jonny Bairstow.

"Jonny Bairstow suffered an unexpected injury scare ahead of the first Test against South Africa at Lord's. The 27-year-old was pinned on the foot by a yorker from the teenage son of Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. Bairstow hobbled out of the nets after facing only one delivery from the 17-year-old Arjun Tendulkar," a report on "Daily Mail" said.

However, Bairstow's injury is not serious and is fit to take part in the Test, the newspaper added.

Arjun has previously bowled at England nets. His bowling was praised by Pakistan legend Wasim Akram.

OneIndia News