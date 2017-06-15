Anti-nationalism: Separatist Mirwaiz cheers for Pak after win over England in ICC Champions Trophy

In a brazen show of anti-nationalism, Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq cheered for the Pakistan Cricket Team after its win over England in the first semi-final match of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Several locals took to the streets and burst crackers in Kashmir. In a tweet, the chairman of Hurriyat Forum tweeted, "As we were finishing taraweeh, could hear the fire crackers bursting, well played team #Paksitan. Best of luck for the finals!"

[ICC Champions Trophy: Semi-final 1: England lose Root-Morgan in quick succession]

Pakistan won the game against England by 8 wickets to book a berth in the finals. Pakistan will play the winners of the India-Bangladesh game to be held today.

The finals will be played on Sunday, June 18. Monday, June 19 would be the reserve day in case the match is washed out on Sunday.

[Full schedule of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 (June 1 to 18)]

There have been several such instances in the past where people from Kashmir have cheered the Pakistan national team. Even during the protests pro-Pakistan slogans have been raised. Security forces who deal with stone pelters say that they would come out holding Pakistan flags.

OneIndia News