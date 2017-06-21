Anil Kumble steps down as Team India coach: Twitterati call it unfortunate

New Delhi, June 21: Former cricketers and commentators expressed their sadness as legendary India spinner Anil Kumble stepped down as the head coach of India's national cricket team.
Kumble quits as India's head coach; Full Text of Kumble's statement
Everyone in unison termed Kumble's stepping down as a sad day for Indian cricket and felt the situation could have been handled in a better way.
Kumble on Tuesday (June 20) stepped down from his position after a widely-speculated feud with captain Virat Kohli, marking a bitter end to a highly successful tenure.
The team did well under Kumble in the past 12 months, winning Test series in the West Indies (2-0) before winning at home against New Zealand (3-0), England (4-0), Bangladesh (1- 0) and Australia (2-1). The team also won eight ODIs and lost five during the 46- year-old's tenure.
In a statement posted on his Twitter handle, Kumble said that the partnership with the captain was "untenable", and also clarified that it was only a day before that he got to know through the BCCI that Kohli had reservations with his 'style' and his continual as the head coach.
The 46-year-old, who was put in charge last June, went on to add that he brought to the table professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views. He also stated that coaching role for him was like 'holding a mirror' to drive self-improvement in the team's interest.
Here's how people reacted on Twitter:
|
Michael Vaughan
"India are losing a Great man in Anil Kumble," tweeted former England captain Michael Vaughan.
|
Aakash Chopra
Cricket is the real loser felt former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra.
|
Bishan Singh Bedi
"Not surprised with Kumble quitting. No self-respecting wud've carried on n such environment! Cricket India needed 'Jumbo' more than other way around?," wrote former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi.
|
Sanjay Manjrekar
Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar thanked his former teammate for his services to Indian cricket.
|
Ayaz Memon
Veteran cricket commentator Ayaz Memon slammed the BCCI for not handling the matter well.
|
Harsha Bhogle
Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle too suggested the BCCI to give Kumble a bigger role.
OneIndia News