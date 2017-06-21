Anil Kumble steps down as Team India coach: Twitterati call it unfortunate

New Delhi, June 21: Former cricketers and commentators expressed their sadness as legendary India spinner Anil Kumble stepped down as the head coach of India's national cricket team.

Kumble quits as India's head coach; Full Text of Kumble's statement

Everyone in unison termed Kumble's stepping down as a sad day for Indian cricket and felt the situation could have been handled in a better way.

Kumble on Tuesday (June 20) stepped down from his position after a widely-speculated feud with captain Virat Kohli, marking a bitter end to a highly successful tenure.

The team did well under Kumble in the past 12 months, winning Test series in the West Indies (2-0) before winning at home against New Zealand (3-0), England (4-0), Bangladesh (1- 0) and Australia (2-1). The team also won eight ODIs and lost five during the 46- year-old's tenure.

In a statement posted on his Twitter handle, Kumble said that the partnership with the captain was "untenable", and also clarified that it was only a day before that he got to know through the BCCI that Kohli had reservations with his 'style' and his continual as the head coach.

The 46-year-old, who was put in charge last June, went on to add that he brought to the table professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views. He also stated that coaching role for him was like 'holding a mirror' to drive self-improvement in the team's interest.

Here's how people reacted on Twitter:

India are losing a Great man in @anilkumble1074 ... realty hope he stays in some role .... far too good a bloke to lose ... #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 20, 2017 Michael Vaughan "India are losing a Great man in Anil Kumble," tweeted former England captain Michael Vaughan. In a coach-captain conflict, cricket is the real loser. Fortunately, that wasn't the case with Anil-Virat. Shows maturity from both sides. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 21, 2017 Aakash Chopra Cricket is the real loser felt former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra. Gratitude has obviously been thrown out o window by whoever raising 'revolt' against Ind's giant @anilkumble1074!Loser's Indn Crkt o course! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) June 20, 2017 Bishan Singh Bedi "Not surprised with Kumble quitting. No self-respecting wud've carried on n such environment! Cricket India needed 'Jumbo' more than other way around?," wrote former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi. Clearly Anil wasn't there only for the perks that came with the job. Got to admire that.#ThankYouAnil — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 20, 2017 Sanjay Manjrekar Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar thanked his former teammate for his services to Indian cricket. Virat & Anil were in conflict. BCCI knew, COA knew, CAC got to know a while back. Utter absence of leadership & crisis management all round — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 20, 2017 Ayaz Memon Veteran cricket commentator Ayaz Memon slammed the BCCI for not handling the matter well. Organisations must strive to preserve committed people. I will be disappointed if there isn't a bigger role for @anilkumble1074 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 20, 2017 Harsha Bhogle Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle too suggested the BCCI to give Kumble a bigger role.

OneIndia News