Anil Kumble's impeccable record as coach will be difficult to emulate: Virender Sehwag

New Delhi, June 22: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is also in the race to become next India coach, has lauded the performance of outgoing head coach Anil Kumble.

Sehwag also feels that it will be very difficult for the one, who succeeds Kumble, to replicate the kind of performance the legendary India spinner gave as a coach.

Kumble, who was appointed as the coach on June 24 last year, resigned as the coach of Team India acknowledging the rift with captain Virat Kohli and that the partnership with latter was "untenable".

Kumble was given an extension for the West Indies tour but the 46-year-old decided to discontinue his services with immediate effect.

In an interview with UC News, Kumble's former teammate, Sehwag said it will be difficult for anyone to fill in his shoes as India coach.

"I have never played under Kumble - the coach. However, he has been my senior, my captain. In fact my comeback in international cricket was under him. The Indian team's performance under him has been phenomenal. Whoever comes in as his successor will find it hard to fill in his shoes," Sehwag was quoted as saying.

"His achievements as a coach will be hard to replicate. I can't comment on his coaching style but as a senior, as a player there is no one better than him."

Team India won 12 off 17 Tests, 8 off 13 ODIs and 2 off 4 T20Is played under Kumble's reign.

India began their journey under 'Jumbo' from the grueling tour of West Indies where they were played a four Test series followed by a T20I series. It was followed by the challenging home season in which Team India remained unbeaten as they won every series (Tests, ODIs and T20I) they played.

The Nawab of Najafgarh suggested that an Indian will be better as the coach of Team India instead of a foreigner.

"There is not much difference between an Indian coach and a foreign coach. I think an Indian coach can communicate in a better way. Sometimes, it often happens that a person is more comfortable in expressing his opinion in Hindi and not in English. That way you gain the confidence of the players," Sehwag added further.

Talking in his unique witty way Sehwag quipped, "With Indian coaches you can also joke around."

About the alleged 'two line resume' he sent while applying for Team India's next coach, Sehwag dismissed it as a rumour.

"If I had to send a small CV, my name would have been enough. I want to know the source of these stories, so that I can also that person about how he got the information," he added further.

OneIndia News