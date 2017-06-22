Anil Kumble’s absence will affect Indian cricket, says Bishan Singh Bedi

New Delhi, June 22: Legendary Indian cricketer and former captain Bishan Singh Bedi has always been straight forward while expressing his opinion.

Kumble quits as Team India coach; Captain and coach were not talking for last 6 months

This time also, the legendary left-arm Indian spinner has been vocal on the Indian cricket’s latest sensational issue, the conflict between Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble.

Bedi, speaking from his New Delhi residence on Wednesday (June 21) said: “Kohli might have made a big mistake. He should have been a little bit tolerant on the issue.”

The spinner urged saying, “I am not involved in cricket directly, so I am not sure about the reasons behind the conflict between coach and captain.

"But I realise one thing that, Kohli should have at least thought of Kumble’s cricketing knowledge and dedication towards the game. Kumble’s presence in the Indian team as a coach would have helped Indian cricket as a whole.”

At the same time, Bedi did not hesitate to reveal his emotion for Kohli. He added: “I like Kohli also. I feel as a batsman in the present-day cricket Virat is one of the best.

"But that does not mean that you will have thorough knowledge on the coaching matter also.”

Bedi revealed that he is extremely frustrated to have noticed in the newspapers that nowadays skipper’s influence is clicking in case of the appointment of the coach.

He said: “How is it possible that the captain will choose a coach? This cannot be done.”

Commenting on coach Kumble, Bedi remarked: “Kumble was a great cricketer. His aggression and zeal to win a match were simply unparallel.

"After being coach of the Indian team Kumble applied his own philosophy which he maintained during his playing days.

"Kumble believes in unity, discipline. Naturally, he wanted to implement the same attitude among the present cricketers. “

Lastly, the former Indian skipper said that Indian cricket will be in crisis now with the absence of Kumble.

