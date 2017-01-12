Anil Kumble reveals India's 'wet-ball' preparations for England ODI series

Pune, Jan 12: Stating that it was his job to prepare the team for all "eventualities", head coach Anil Kumble today (January 12) said Indian bowlers will practice with wet balls to adapt to dewy conditions in the home ODI series against England.

Ind-Eng series schedule; Kumble doffs hat to Dhoni

The 3-match ODI rubber between India and England will start on Sunday (January 15) in Pune and dew factor is set to play a part. (Check out Team India's new '4D' jersey)



A Kumble Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: Chennai Super Kings won by 52 runs (D/L)

On Thursday, Kumble was asked about the dew at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, the venue for the 1st ODI and he said the Indian team was ready to adapt to any condition.

"Yesterday (January 11), we practised till 7.30 PM, there was not much dew. The games are starting one hour earlier (1.30 PM IST) than what it used to be before (2.30 PM IST). If the dew comes into effect, probably it comes in the last one hour (of the match)," Kumble told reporters.

The former captain said it was a question of adapting to the conditions since they can't be changed.

The 46-year-old Kumble explained, "This (dew) has been there for a long time. That is why it is important that we adapt to whatever conditions are there. We can't change that. We really can't say whether there will be dew or not on match day. Generally at this time of the year you have dew across India. And that is why we prepare our bowlers to bowl with a wet ball. That is all we can do.

"As a coach you prepare the team for all eventualities and then you try and adapt to those conditions and adjust quickly. I think spinners find it difficult (with dew). Finger spinners, probably, (have it) lot more easier than a wrist spinner. But it is all about adapting. At this level you can't say 'I can't do this'. You have to, there is no choice. That is what we prepare everyone for."

OneIndia News