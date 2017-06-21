Anil Kumble resigns: Who will be next head coach of Team India?

New Delhi, June 21: As legendary spinner Anil Kumble has stepped down as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the BCCI will now have to quickly finalise a new coach.

Kumble quits as Indian cricket team head coach

Kumble on Tuesday (June 20) resigned as the coach of Team India acknowledging the rift with captain Virat Kohli and that the partnership with latter was "untenable".

The 46-year-old, in a statement posted on his Twitter handle, said also clarified that it was only a day before that he got to know through the BCCI that Kohli had reservations with his 'style' and his continual as the head coach.

Kumble, who was put in charge last June, went on to add that he brought to the table professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views.

He also stated that coaching role for him was like 'holding a mirror' to drive self-improvement in the team's interest.

After Kumble's exit, the CAC, comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman will now once again sit down together to pick Kumble's successor.

Earlier, when the BCCI invited applications for India's new head coach, five people applied for the post and now the CAC will have to shortlist the most suitable candidate for the job.

Kumble had an impeccable record as India's head coach ever since he was assigned the challenging task.

Here are the candidates who are in fray for India's next head coach job:

Virender Sehwag Virender Sehwag is one of the candidates in the fray to take up Team India's coaching job. The former India opener is said to have sent a two line resume while applying for the job. Sehwag has been one of the most explosive batsmen, India has ever had. He is associated with IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab as the mentor and team director. Tom Moody The Australian coach Tom Moody is presently the coach of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has also served as the coach of Sri Lanka national cricket team. Moody has a vast experience of coaching and has a strong resume. Lalchand Rajput The former India cricketer is the current head coach of Afghanistan national cricket team. Rajput was India's manager at the successful ICC World Twenty20 campaign in South Africa in 2007. Richard Pybus Richard Pybus, is an English-born cricket coach, who coached the Pakistan and Bangladesh national teams. He currently serves as the Director of Cricket for the West Indies Cricket Board. He has held this post since October 2013. Dodda Ganesh Former India fast bowler Dodda Ganesh too applied for the post of India's head coach. When contacted by OneIndia, Ganesh confirmed that he had applied for the post. "Yes I have applied for Team India coaching job. Let us see what happens," he said.

OneIndia News