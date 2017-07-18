Anil Kumble receives Rs 48 lakh from BCCI, Rohit Sharma gets Rs 1.12 crore

Bengaluru, July 18: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has today (July 18) put out the details of payments made to cricketers and others during the month of June, 2017.

Kohli receives Rs 44 crore from BCCI

On its website, under the title "Details of payments made above INR 25 lacs during the month of June 2017", the Indian cricket board listed out the names of cricketers and others who received money.

Anil Kumble, the former head coach of Team India, got Rs 4,875,000 as "professional fee for the month of April 2017". Kumble had a one-year coaching contract for a salary of nearly Rs 6.25 crore.

Kumble resigned from the coach's position in June after the completion of ICC Champions Trophy where India lost to Pakistan in the final in England.

The former legspinner had differences with captain Virat Kohli and this led to his exit. Recently, Ravi Shastri was appointed as India's head coach till 2019 World Cup.

Batsman Rohit Sharma received Rs 1.12 crore as "share of gross revenue 2015-16 international tournament played in and outside India".

Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane got Rs 1.10 crore as share of gross revenue for the same period. Ravichandran Ashwin was richer by Rs 1.01 crore.

Umpires and match referees who officiated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 also received their payments.

List of players/coach who received payments in the month of June from BCCI

Anil Kumble - Rs 4,875,000

Manish Pandey - Rs 2,970,112 - Share of gross revenue 2015-16 Tournament played in and outside India

Suresh Raina - Rs 3,282,757 - Share of gross revenue

Amit Mishra - Rs 4,220,689 - Share of gross revenue

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Rs 6,799,997 - Share of gross revenue

Umesh Yadav - Rs 8,363,214 - Share of gross revenue

Rohit Sharma - Rs 11,255,167 - Share of gross revenue

Bhuvneshwar - Rs 2,865,659 - Taxable portion of ICC & BCCI Test Ranking prize money

Mishra - Rs 3,212,059 - Taxable portion

Ravichandran Ashwin - 3,479,729 - Taxable portion

Murali Vijay - 3,479,729 - Taxable portion

Ashwin - Rs 10,160,915 - Share of gross revenue

KL Rahul - Rs 4,220,689 - Share of gross revenue

Ajinkya Rahane - Rs 11,098,846 - Share of gross revenue

Note: Full list of payments can be found here

OneIndia News