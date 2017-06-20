Anil Kumble quits as Indian cricket team head coach

Bengaluru, June 20: Former captain Anil Kumble has stepped down from the position of the Indian cricket team's head coach.

Earlier today (June 20), Kumble did not travel with the Indian team to West Indies from London. It was reported that he would attend ICC's meeting on June 22-23 and as a result stayed back.

But as reported by ANI, he has sent his resignation to the BCCI and will not continue as the coach on the team.

#FLASH Anil Kumble steps down as Indian cricket team's head coach pic.twitter.com/40N1u4L2oJ — ANI (@ANI_news) June 20, 2017

June 20 was the last day of Kumble's existing contract with the BCCI and as per ANI's reports, he did not want to continue further as the Indian coach.

Today was the last day of Anil Kumble's contract and he does not want to continue further as Indian team's coach. — ANI (@ANI_news) June 20, 2017

Prior to the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, it was reported that the former player had a fallout with Virat Kohli and that Kohli was not ready to function under him.

All eyes were on the Champions Trophy which would have determined the fate of the coach. Unfortunately, team India lost to rivals Pakistan in the final and failed to defend the title.

BCCI appointed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman will conduct an interview for the next Indian coach soon.

6 applicants have applied for the position which includes Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Dodda Ganesh and Richard Pybus. Earlier, Anil Kumble too had applied for the post.

OneIndia News