Anil Kumble not keen on continuing as India coach: Report

Bengaluru, June 2: India's head coach Anil Kumble is not keen to continue in his position after his one-year contract ends this month.

BCCI's take on Kumble-Kolhi 'rift'

According to a report on "NDTV", Kumble is not willing to take up the job for another term amid speculations over his rift with captain Virat Kohli.

Team India is currently in England for the ICC Champions Trophy. The Kohli-led side will face Pakistan on Sunday (June 4) as they launch their title defence.

"NDTV" quoted sources as saying that former skipper Kumble will be met by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Committee of Administrators (COA) to convince him to continue.

The handling of Kumble issue among others resulted in historian Ramachandra Guha resigning from COA yesterday (June 1). Later he had attacked BCCI, Sunil Gavaskar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rahul Dravid and others in a letter to COA chairman Vinod Rai.

Recently, BCCI advertised for the post of Team India head coach. Kumble was direct entry as he was at the helm. Former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Lalchand Rajput, Dodda Ganesh, Tom Moody and Richard Pybus have applied for the position.

BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will pick the next Indian coach. The CAC consists of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. Sehwag is likely to be the first choice. He had mentored Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL).

