Anil Kumble 'leaked' Team India information to media?

Bengaluru, June 1: There seems to be no end to the rift rumours between Team India head coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli. The latest to emerge in the media is about leaking of information by Kumble to his "friends in the media".

With India set to play Pakistan on Sunday (June 4) at Edgbaston in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the "divide" between coach and skipper looks to be widening.

According to a report in "DNA" newspaper, Kumble is being accused of creating a WhatsApp group with his "friends" in the media and passing on "one-on-one" conversations with players, to them.

A senior BCCI official told the newspaper, "We've been told that there is a WhatsApp group created by Kumble of his few trusted media friends and few confidential talks between him and senior players were leaked through that."

"It is believed that the top officials of the BCCI have been apprised by few seniors in the team that Kumble on more than one occasion has leaked "one-on-one" talks with senior players to his selective group of 'friends in the media'," the newspaper wrote.

Kumble was appointed as India's head coach last year. His contract ends with the Champions Trophy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already invited applications to appoint new coach. Kumble is an automatic choice as candidate.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman will, like last year, appoint the new coach.

OneIndia News