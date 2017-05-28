Anil Kumble should have been given extension as India head coach: Lodha panel

New Delhi, May 28: The Lodha committee is unhappy with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its process of handling the process of appointment of the coach of India's senior cricket team and undermining the work of present coach Anil Kumble.

Here's why BCCI is unhappy with Kumble

The committee also felt that the Kumble must have been given the extention by the BCCI following his good work in the last one year.

Gopal Sankaranarayanan, secretary of the Lodha Committee, was quoted by Times of India report as saying, "It's extremely peculiar that administrators, who have to comply with the Supreme Court judgment, can disobey and continue in office while insisting that a silly little contract they have come up with has to be adhered to by coaches and cricketers. Clearly a different law applies for the lawless."

"Kumble does not deserve this kind of treatment. This isn't the right way to treat your national coach. One year coaching tenure is a ludicrous thing to do. For a national coach, year-to-year appointment isn't the way forward. Who will come for a one year tenure," Sankaranarayanan wondered.

"You can see that this is done deliberately by the board officials. You can't be giving a piece meal to your national coach. The next contract shouldn't be for a year," he further added.

Asked if Kumble was paying the price for being close to the Lodha committee and having cordial relations with Committee of Administrators, Sankaranarayanan was quoted as saying, "Kumble has stood up for the players and pointed out that they don't get a penny from the ICC while it all goes into unaccounted pockets. Clearly people are unhappy with that."

The BCCI's move to invite application for next head coach of the Indian cricket team instead of giving him an extension, hinted that the former India captain is no more in board's good books.

Of late, Kumble's stance on players' pay hike and the manner of his demands has not gone down well with the powers that be in the BCCI.

"Obviously, he is in contention as the current chief coach," a BCCI official was quoted by reports as saying.

OneIndia News