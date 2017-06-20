Anil Kumble did not travel with India team for West Indies tour: Report

London, June 20: Amid reports of relationship between Virat Kohli and head coach Anil Kumble reaching 'beyond the repair stage', the latter did not join the Indian Team on the flight to West Indies.

As per ABP News report, Kumble didn't board the flight from England to West Indies, where Team India will be playing five one-day internationals and one T20 international.

Later, a BCCI report confirmed the development saying Kumble will join the team after attending an ICC meeting in London.

"Anil Kumble didn't accompany Indian team to West Indies today, will join the team after attending ICC meeting in London," BCCI sources were quoted by ANI.

Earlier on Monday (June 19), reports claimed that Kohli has conveyed "strong reservations" over Kumble continuing as coach to the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) appointed by the the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The entire Indian team, barring Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, have left for the Caribbean Islands.

Meanwhile, India opener Shikhar Dhawan tweeted selfie with his teammate Hardik Panday after boarding the flight to the Caribbean.

India, who are ranked 3rd in the ICC ODI rankings after losing against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2017 final, will be led by skipper Virat Kohli.

Young Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant have been picked up for the West Indies tour.

