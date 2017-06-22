Anil Kumble's decision to step down as India coach is personal: Sourav Ganguly

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Kolkata, June 23: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Thursday (June 22) said it was Anil Kumble's personal decision to step down as head coach but refused to comment on the speculated rift with Virat Kohli.

Kumble steps down as India coach; Kohli speaks on Kumble's exit

"He has resigned at the last minute, it's his personal decision. I don't want to talk on this matter," Ganguly, a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee formed to recommend the coach, said at CAB on Thursday (June 22).

Anil Kumble's decision to step down as India coach is personal: Sourav Ganguly
File photo: Sourav Ganguly

Kumble, in his parting statement, has said Kohli had reservations about his coaching 'style' and there partnership was untenable as he did not accompany the side in the ongoing tour to the West Indies.

The BCCI has decided to invite more applications for the post of Indian team's coach to give the CAC a wide range of options for picking the suitable candidate who will be appointed before the tour of Sri Lanka next month.

PTI 

Read more about:

anil kumble, cricket, team india, coach, virat kohli, sourav ganguly, bcci, india tour of west indies 2017

Story first published: Thursday, June 22, 2017, 22:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 22, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...