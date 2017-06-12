Anil Kumble to continue as India coach for West Indies tour: COA

Bengaluru, June 12: Anil Kumble will continue as India's head coach for the tour of West Indies this month, it was confirmed today (June 12) by the Committee of Administrators (COA) head Vinod Rai.

CAC meets in London; Ind-WI series schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had advertised for the position of head coach and they received 6 applications including Kumble's. However, with the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman asking for more time, COA has now decided to stick with Kumble, at least for one tour.

On Monday (June 12) COA head Rai was quoted by "Press Trust of India" news agency, as saying, Kumble, subject to his acceptance, will continue as coach for West Indies tour.

"#AnilKumble to continue as India coach during next month's tour of West Indies subject to his acceptance, says #COA chief Vinod Rai," PTI tweeted.

#AnilKumble to continue as India coach during next month's tour of West Indies subject to his acceptance, says #COA chief Vinod Rai. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 12, 2017

Kumble was given a one-year contract last year by the BCCI. His term ends with the Champions Trophy. India are in the semi-finals of the global 50-over tournament and the final is scheduled for Sunday (June 18).

After the Champions Trophy, India head to the Caribbean islands to face West Indies in 5 One Day Internationals and 1 Twenty20 International. The series starts on June 23.

There were reports of rift between Kumble and captain Virat Kohli. However, the skipper had dismissed them. Now, they will have to work together for one more tour.

A decision of new coach is likely to be made next month. West Indies tour ends on July 9.

CAC had met in London on June 8 for coach selection process and decided to revert to BCCI at an "appropriate time".

BCCI, in a media release, had said, "The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the BCCI met today (June 8) and discussed the process with regard to the selection of the Head coach of the Senior India Men team and it was decided by the CAC to revert to the BCCI, at an appropriate time."

OneIndia News