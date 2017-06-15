Anil Kumble to continue as India coach, confirms BCCI

Bengaluru, June 15: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today (June 15) confirmed that Anil Kumble will continue as the team's head coach on the tour of West Indies.

India will play five One Day Internationals and one Twenty20 International against West Indies from June 23. On Thursday, the BCCI announced a 15-man squad captained by Virat Kohli.

In the media advisory of team announcement, BCCI did not mention about Kumble. However, later, "Press Trust of India" tweeted that the Indian cricket board had confirmed Kumble's extension for one tour.

Anil Kumble will remain India head coach for the West Indies tour, confirms @BCCI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2017

Former captain Kumble was given a one-year contract and his tenure was to end after the completion of ICC Champions Trophy. India were playing against Bangladesh today in the semi-finals of the global 50-over tournament in England.

BCCI had advertised for the position of new head coach and they received six applications, including Kumble's. Virender Sehwag, Tom Mooday, Lalchand Rajput, Dodda Ganesh and Richard Pybus are the others.

There were reports of rift between Kumble and Kohli. However, the skipper himself clarified that there was no truth to such news.

