Anil Kumble to continue as coach for West Indies tour: Report

London, June 10: Anil Kumble is set to continue as India's head coach after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, according to reports in the media.

Former captain Kumble's term as coach will end with the Champions Trophy. India are currently in England playing in the 50-over global tournament. They face South Africa on Sunday (June 11) in a must-win game.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman met on Thursday night (June 8) to discuss about next India coach. However, they have decided to get back to BCCI at an "appropriate time".

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the BCCI met today (June 8) and discussed the process with regard to the selection of the Head coach of the Senior India Men team and it was decided by the CAC to revert to the BCCI, at an appropriate time," BCCI had said in a media release.

Now, according to media reports, Kumble might continue as coach for India's next tour, to the Caribbean, which starts on June 23.

OneIndia News