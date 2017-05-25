BCCI 'miffed' with Anil Kumble, seeks application for India's new Head Coach

New Delhi, May 25: It seems the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is miffed with Team India's head coach Anil Kumble.

Kumble's coaching contract ends after Champions Trophy

The board has invited application for candidates to apply for the position of 'Head Coach' for Indian Cricket Team, which is currently held by Kumble.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to call upon interested candidates to apply for the position of 'Head Coach' for India​n​

Cricket Team​ (Men). The process has been initiated since the term of the current coach, Anil Kumble concludes with the Champions Trophy," said an advisory released by the BCCI.

However, the board made it clear that the present head coach, Kumble, will be a direct entry for the process.

"To ensure a fair and completely transparent process, a nominee of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) will oversee the entire process along with the Cricket Advisory Committee," added the release.

"The BCCI's three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman will conduct interviews and seek presentations to select the best possible candidate to guide the team and take Indian Cricket forward," it further added.

Apparently, reports have been coming out that the board isn't happy with Kumble, the former India captain, for joining cricketers' demand for 150 per cent hike in the central contract.

Kumble put India skipper Virat Kohli's demand for pay hike which didn't go down well with the members in the cricket board.

A report published in the NDTV, quoted sources as saying that the Indian cricket board is 'not happy' with Kumble and is therefore seeking a replacement.

OneIndia News