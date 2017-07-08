Angry Inzamam-ul-Haq hits back at critics in cash-award row

Karachi, July 8: Former Pakistan skipper and current chairman of selection committee Inzamam-ul-Haq today (July 8) slammed critics, who has questioned the decision of the government to award him 10 million rupees for country's Champions Trophy triumph.

The questions raised by former players is due to the gulf in the incentive received by Inzamam compared to his colleagues in the selection committee.

Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif gave the special 10 million cash prize to Inzamam and a million each to his fellow selectors at a reception held for the Champions Trophy winning squad in Islamabad earlier this week.

"We didn't ask to be given these awards. But it is disappointing, it is being made into an issue for no rhyme or reason," an angry Inzamam said.

"The selectors should be given credit for their work. Teams picked by this selection committee drew Test series in England last year, won a series in the West Indies for the first time in 70 years and now also lifted the Champions Trophy," he added.

Inzamam reminded critics that it was his committee that suggested Sarfraz Ahmed's name as captain.

"It was the selection committee which had suggested to the cricket board to make Sarfraz, the captain of the national one-day side," he added.

One of the former chief selector Mohsin Khan had advised Inzamam to combine the amount given to him and selectors and distribute it equally among the selection committee.

"There is no justification for giving such a huge amount to the chief selector. It makes no sense he is getting double the amount given to head coach, Mickey Arthur," Mohsin said.

