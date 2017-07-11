Amarnath attack: Cricketers, athletes condemn dastardly strike on pilgrims

New Delhi, July 11: Cricketers on Tuesday (July 11) deplored the ghastly terror attack on a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims Kashmir's Anantnag district.
'Our head hangs in shame': Mehbooba on Amarnath attack
Terrorists on Monday (July 10) killed seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women, and injured 19 others as they attacked a bus and opened indiscriminate firing.
Anguished with the loss of innocent lives in Monday night's dastardly strike on pilgrims, cricketers took to Twitter to condemn in the strongest words and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.
Describing the the attack on Amarnath Yatris as a 'blot on all Kashmiris and Muslims', Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said that the head of every Kashmiri hangs in shame over the dastardly attack.
Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag were the first ones among cricketers to condemn the act against humanity.
Other sportspersons also deplored the cowardly act.
Here's who said what:
Sachin Tendulkar
Cricketing legend and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar expressed his anguish over terror attack.
Virender Sehwag
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag condemned the terror attack on his Twitter handle.
Anil Kumble
Legendary India spinner and former head coach Anil Kumble too condemned the attack.
VVS Laxman
This is what former India cricketer VVS Laxman had to say over attack on pilgrims.
Mithun Manhas
Pacer Mithun Minhas shared the helpline numbers on his Twitter handle.
Aakash Chopra
This is how former India cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra reacted on Twitter.
Harbhajan Singh
"Innocent lives lost yet again. These cowardly acts need to stop. Condolences to the families of the affected #AmarnathYatra pilgrims," wrote veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh.
Rohit Sharma
India cricketer Rohit Sharma condemned the terror attack.
Suresh Raina
Veteran India cricketer Suresh Raina took to Twitter to condemn the ghastly attack.
Mohammed Kaif
Former India cricketer took to Twitter to express his anguish over terror attack on pilgrims.
Yogeshwar Dutt
Olympic silver medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt condemned the terrorist attack on pilgrims.
Prashanti Singh
Indian national women's basketball player Prashanti Singh condemned the Anantnag terror attack.
Bus of yatris was caught in a cross fire between militants and a police party.
Around 56 pilgrims from Gujarat were returning from Baltal after paying obeisance at the cave shrine when the bus was attacked.
The J&K Chief Minister on Tuesday called a cabinet meeting to discuss the matter.
OneIndia News