Amarnath attack: Cricketers, athletes condemn dastardly strike on pilgrims

New Delhi, July 11: Cricketers on Tuesday (July 11) deplored the ghastly terror attack on a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Terrorists on Monday (July 10) killed seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women, and injured 19 others as they attacked a bus and opened indiscriminate firing.

Anguished with the loss of innocent lives in Monday night's dastardly strike on pilgrims, cricketers took to Twitter to condemn in the strongest words and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Describing the the attack on Amarnath Yatris as a 'blot on all Kashmiris and Muslims', Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said that the head of every Kashmiri hangs in shame over the dastardly attack.

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag were the first ones among cricketers to condemn the act against humanity.

Other sportspersons also deplored the cowardly act.

Here's who said what:

Bus of yatris was caught in a cross fire between militants and a police party.

Around 56 pilgrims from Gujarat were returning from Baltal after paying obeisance at the cave shrine when the bus was attacked.

The J&K Chief Minister on Tuesday called a cabinet meeting to discuss the matter.

OneIndia News