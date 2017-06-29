Alastair Cook takes wonder catch to save an interviewer

Essex, June 29: Former England captain Alastair Cook displayed superhuman reflex to take a wonder catch and save an interviewer from getting injured.

Cook is currently playing club cricket with Essex County Cricket Club against Middlesex. At the end of Day 2, the former skipper was giving an interview.

Suddenly a batsman struck the ball which came at lightning speed towards the cricketer and the journalist. Cook reacted brilliant and caught the ball.

If not for Cook's catch, the ball could have thrashed the interviewer causing fatal injuries to him. Thanks to 'Captain Cook', the man is safe.

Alastair Cook resigned from the post of England's Test captain this February after a dismal series against India. Joe Root replaced Cook at the helm of affairs.

Here is a video of Alastair Cook's catch:

Here are the reactions of fans

OneIndia News