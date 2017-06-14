Bengaluru, June 14: As Pakistan prepare to face hosts England in the 1st semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 today (June 14), an upset fan has put paceman Wahab Riaz on sale on the website ebay.

CT 17 special site; Photos

Riaz, who played against India in the team's Champions Trophy opener on June 4 (Sunday) at Edgbaston, was ruled out of the tournament following an injury during the contest. However, his poor performance in the big match has left a fan angry and unhappy.

According to media reports, Riaz was put on sale on ebay. A screenshot of the same appeared in some reports.

As per that, Riaz's description on the site says, "Wahab Riaz, I don't need him anymore". "Item condition: Used". "Some wear and tear. Hairy".

Riaz was put for auction and there were already 54 bids and the price was Australian dollars 610. The "estimated delivery" states, "29 June and 6 July".

In his 8.4 overs against India, left-arm fast bowler Riaz was plundered for 87 runs and went wicketless. He twisted his ankle in the 46th over of Indian innings and was ruled out of the tournament. India won the match by 124 runs via the Duckworth/Lewis method.

India face Bangladesh in the 2nd semi-final of Champions Trophy on Thursday (June 15).

OneIndia News