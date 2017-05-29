Ahead of Champions Trophy, India players 'complain' against coach Anil Kumble

Bengaluru, May 29: Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Indian players are reportedly not happy with head coach Anil Kumble.

According to a report on "India Today" TV on Monday (May 29), players have complained against Kumble to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Committee of Administrators (COA).

"Team India cricketers are apparently not very happy with Anil Kumble and they have complained to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) about the coach's overbearing attitude," the report said.

Quoting sources, the channel reported, "the players are unhappy with the fact that there was no freedom in the dressing room."

Former India captain Kumble was appointed as the team's head coach last year for a one year period. His contract expires with the completion of the Champions Trophy. BCCI has already invited applications to pick the new coach and Kumble's name also features in the list.

Kumble has been successful as India's coach. The team won 11 of the 13 home Tests. The other two were drawn. They won 5 Test series in a row, against West Indies (away), New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia.

Champions Trophy runs from June 1 to 18 in England and Wales. India, the holders, begin campaign on June 4 (Sunday) against Pakistan.

The Virat Kohli-led side won a warm-up match against New Zealand yesterday (May 28) and will face Bangaldesh tomorrow (May 30) in another practice game before the global 50-over competition.

OneIndia News