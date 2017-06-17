Ahead of Champions Trophy final, Virender Sehwag supports Sarfraz Ahmed

London, June 17: Ahead of the grand final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag has come out in support of Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

Most recently, Sarfraz was trolled on social media due to the inability of speaking fluent English during the press conferences. Videos of his pressers were made viral on the internet and the fans poked fun at the Skipper.

Just after the videos got viral a section of the Indian fans first came into the wicketkeeper's batsman's support and slammed the troll makes.

A huge uproar took place in several social media platforms were fans claimed that speaking correct English is not his job. His job is to play cricket which he has performed brilliantly so far and guided his team to the final.

Now, legendary Indian batsman Sehwag too have joined the bandwagon of backing Sarfraz. The cricketer from his official Twitter handle tweeted, "Criticizing Sarfaraz for not speaking English is insane.His job is to play&he has done brilliantly 2 take Pak in finals #StopColonialMindset."

Criticizing Sarfaraz for not speaking English is insane.His job is to play&he has done brilliantly 2 take Pak in finals #StopColonialMindset — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 17, 2017

Sehwag was spot on in backing the Pakistan skipper. Sarfraz single-handedly won their last group stage match against Sri Lanka to qualify for the semis. He has managed his not so strong side very well and inspired them to reach the final of the tournament.

OneIndia News