After IPL, I am confident of opening innings, says Wriddhiman Saha

Kolkata, May 21: It was a different pitch for Wriddhiman Saha. Shifting from IPL it was CAB organised 1st division cricket derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan on Saturday (May 21).

Saha hails Dhoni as 'masterclass'

He is used to standing behind the stumps and the spectators are also seen becoming excited to have watched his unbelievable catches, diving towards both the end.

Wriddhiman was standing at the point position, fielding in the 1st division cricket derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan at Jadavpur University’s Salt Lake campus ground.

It was also thrilling to watch that the national wicketkeeper in Tests, did not come out of the ground in the water breaks for a single time even amidst the scorching heat in Kolkata (39 degree Celsius) while his teammates in Mohun Bagan were seen coming out of the ground for water breaks for around three to four times during the match.

Saha, speaking after the end of the day’s play, smiled and said: “Truly it is extremely difficult for anybody to play in this tremendous hot weather. But I always love to field and in any position.”

Like his passion for fielding on the field, Saha also asserted: “I also can now bat in any position, from number one of number nine.

"Even in any match in a foreign country where pitches are fast and bouncy, I will not mind if I am asked to start the innings as an opener.”

Saha also did not forget to defend the reason for this confidence. He clarified saying, “The IPL has helped me a lot to gain confidence, especially after my 93 off 55 balls against strong bowling line up of Mumbai Indians.

"In the shorter format of the game, you will not get time. It has to be ready made. But in a fifty over match and in the Test you will need to settle down with your patience and careful eye on the ball. So I feel it will not be difficult for me to bat as an opener also.”

OneIndia News