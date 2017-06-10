Afghanistan's Rashid Khan demolishes West Indies with 7-wicket haul

Gros Islet (St. Lucia), June 10: Afghanistan's young legspinner Rashid Khan demolished West Indies batting with a career-best 7/18 in the first One Day International here yesterday (June 9).

The 18-year-old Rashid bowled Afghanistan to a famous 63-run victory at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in the day-nighter on Friday.

Chasing 213 from 50 overs, West Indies batsmen were bamboozled by Rashid in his 8.4-over spell. Shai Hope was the top scorer for the hosts with 35 as the rest crumbled. They were bowled out for 149 in 44.4 overs.

Rashid, who had an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), bowled 41 dot balls in his spell and did not concede a single boundary. The legspinner's figures were the 4th best in ODI history.

Earlier, Afghanistan scored 212/6 in 50 overs with opener Javed Ahmadi scoring 81 from 102 balls with 8 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Afghanistan lead 1-0 in the three-match series. The second game is on Sunday (June 11) at the same venue. The final game is on June 14.

Best bowling figures in ODIs (Top five)

Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka) - 8/19 Vs Zimbabwe - 2001

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 7/12 Vs West Indies - 2013

Glenn McGrath (Australia) - 7/15 Vs Namibia - 2003

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 7/18 Vs West Indies - 2017

Andy Bichel (Australia) - 7/20 Vs England - 2003

OneIndia News