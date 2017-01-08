Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran attacked by gunmen, escapes unhurt: Reports

New Delhi, Jan 8: Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran has reportedly been attacked by unknown gunmen in the country's capital Kabul on Saturday (Jan 7).

As per reports the incident took place late on Saturday night in the vicinity of Bagrami area of Kabul, thankfully the cricketer managed to escape unhurt.



Zadran was heading towards his residence along with his brother when they came under attack by unknown gunmen, a report published in Khamma.com said.

As per the report, sources close to the 31-year-old cricketer revealed that that it wasn't the first instance of unidentified gunmen carrying out failed attack on Zadran.

No group or individual has come out to claim responsibility of the incident and the Afghanistan cricket board is also yet to react towards the reported attack on Zadran.

The southpaw pacer hails from Afghanistan's Paktia Province. He has played 39 ODIs for his country and took 41 wickets. In 27 TwentyT20 international games he has grabbed 26 wickets.

