Advocate Fali S Nariman recuses himself from hearing BCCI matter

Bengaluru, Jan 3: Senior advocate Fali S Nariman has refused to take up the job of suggesting members to govern the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

SC sacks Thakur as BCCI president

The Supreme Court had on Monday, January 2, appointed senior advocates Fali S Nariman and Gopal Subramanian as amicus curiae and directed them to suggest persons to govern the BCCI. Nariman has now been replaced by senior advocate Anil Divan.

Nariman told the court that he was once BCCI's retainer and hence cannot get involved in finding persons for the committee. The court considered his views while appointing Divan to the post.

On Monday, January 2, the Supreme Court sacked Anurag Thakur from the post of BCCI president. The court also directed Ajay Shirke to step down as secretary, BCCI.

Thakur will also face contempt and perjury charges. He has been given time till January 19 to reply to the charges.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice T S Thakur directed Thakur and Shirke to immediately cease and desist from BCCI work. The court also said that it would appoint a panel of eminent persons to govern the BCCI.

The court also took into consideration the recommendations made by the Justice R M Lodha Panel for reforms in the BCCI.

The court disqualified all the board and its state association office bearers who have failed to meet the new norms set by the panel.

The SC will replace the top brass of the BCCI with a new panel of administrators. This would be decided on January 19.

On the last date of hearing the Bench had threatened to initiate perjury charges against Anurag Thakur for allegedly lying about asking the International Cricket Council (ICC) to term the Lodha reforms as governmental interference.

Thakur would have to reply to these charges on January 19 and if found guilty can face a jail term too.

OneIndia News