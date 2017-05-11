Adorable pictures: Stars and their little children light up IPL 2017

New Delhi, May 11: The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 is nearing it's final stage as the league matches are going to end soon.

Fans witnessed some exciting games going down the wire and great performances from their favourite stars with bat as well as from the ball.

As for the cricketers, the league not only helps them earn some big bucks, put each others' national rivalries aside and play under one banner and improve their bond with other players.

The IPL also gives the cricketers a chance to roam across India and spend some quality time with their families.

Several cricketers bring their partners and kids to India during the IPL so that they can have some fun together in their free times.

Visiting different places in India ensures a holiday-like experience to the families of the cricketers.

Players have had a history of sharing the images of how they spent some quality moments with their kids and wives all through the IPL season.

They took to their social media handles, from time to time, to share the amazing and adorable images of their kids during their stay in India.

Here are a few images of various cricketers with their kids an families during their stay in India during IPL:

AB de Villiers with his wife and son The South Africa limited overs captain is a regular face in the IPL. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star cricketer shared this image with his wife and son on social media during IPL. Chris Gayle's daughter This is West Indies batsman Chris Gayle's daughter Blush's image. She was born during IPL 2015. Chris Gayle's daughter in RCB jersey The RCB opener's daughter could be seen sporting the RCB jersey. Chris Gayle and partner Natasha Berridge were blessed with a baby girl in 2015, who they decided to name Blush. Gautam Gambhir's daughter The Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Gautam Gambhir shared the image of his daughter Aazeen's birthday. Parthiv Patel with Harbhajan's daughter In this image Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel is posing with his teammate Harbhajan Singh's adorable daughter Hinaya during a flight. Mitchell Johnson playing with Harbhajan's daughter In this image Mumbai Indians' pacer Mitchell Johnson could be seen playing with Harbhajan Singh's daughter Hinaya during a journey. MS Dhoni with his daughter Ziva The former India captain MS Dhoni has always shared the adorable images of his daughter Ziva on his Instagram account. Suresh Raina with his daughter Gujarat Lions' captain Suresh Raina shared adorable images of his daughter Gracia, who visited the stadium to cheer for her daddy. Shikhar Dhawan with his son at gym Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a selfie with his son. He could be seen having some quality time at gym. Shikhar Dhawan with his wife and son Shikhar Dhawan shared an adorable selfie with his wife and son. Dhawan has two sons. Virat Kohli with Harbhajan's daughter Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli shared a selfie with Harbhajan Singh's adorable daughter Hinaya during IPL 2017. Yusuf Pathan with his sons Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder Yusuf Pathan is a father of two sons and both could be seen in this image. Yusuf Pathan's son Yusuf Pathan has named his elder son after Pakistan's legendary captain Imran Khan. Virender Sehwag with his wife and sons In this image former Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab cricketer Virender Sehwag could be seen with his wife Aarti and his two sons Aryaveer and Vedant.

Photos credit: Instagram accounts of cricketers.