Adorable pictures: Stars and their little children light up IPL 2017

Here are a few images of various cricketers with their kids an families during their stay in India during IPL 2017.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, May 11: The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 is nearing it's final stage as the league matches are going to end soon.

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

Fans witnessed some exciting games going down the wire and great performances from their favourite stars with bat as well as from the ball.

As for the cricketers, the league not only helps them earn some big bucks, put each others' national rivalries aside and play under one banner and improve their bond with other players.

The IPL also gives the cricketers a chance to roam across India and spend some quality time with their families.

Several cricketers bring their partners and kids to India during the IPL so that they can have some fun together in their free times.

Visiting different places in India ensures a holiday-like experience to the families of the cricketers.

Players have had a history of sharing the images of how they spent some quality moments with their kids and wives all through the IPL season.

They took to their social media handles, from time to time, to share the amazing and adorable images of their kids during their stay in India.

Here are a few images of various cricketers with their kids an families during their stay in India during IPL:

AB de Villiers with his wife and son

AB de Villiers with his wife and son

The South Africa limited overs captain is a regular face in the IPL. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star cricketer shared this image with his wife and son on social media during IPL. 

Chris Gayle's daughter

Chris Gayle's daughter

This is West Indies batsman Chris Gayle's daughter Blush's image. She was born during IPL 2015. 

Chris Gayle's daughter in RCB jersey

Chris Gayle's daughter in RCB jersey

The RCB opener's daughter could be seen sporting the RCB jersey. Chris Gayle and partner Natasha Berridge were blessed with a baby girl in 2015, who they decided to name Blush.

Gautam Gambhir's daughter

Gautam Gambhir's daughter

The Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Gautam Gambhir shared the image of his daughter Aazeen's birthday.

Parthiv Patel with Harbhajan's daughter

Parthiv Patel with Harbhajan's daughter

In this image Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel is posing with his teammate Harbhajan Singh's adorable daughter Hinaya during a flight. 

Mitchell Johnson playing with Harbhajan's daughter

Mitchell Johnson playing with Harbhajan's daughter

In this image Mumbai Indians' pacer Mitchell Johnson could be seen playing with Harbhajan Singh's daughter Hinaya during a journey.

MS Dhoni with his daughter Ziva

MS Dhoni with his daughter Ziva

The former India captain MS Dhoni has always shared the adorable images of his daughter Ziva on his Instagram account. 

Suresh Raina with his daughter

Suresh Raina with his daughter

Gujarat Lions' captain Suresh Raina shared adorable images of his daughter Gracia, who visited the stadium to cheer for her daddy.

Shikhar Dhawan with his son at gym

Shikhar Dhawan with his son at gym

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a selfie with his son. He could be seen having some quality time at gym.

Shikhar Dhawan with his wife and son

Shikhar Dhawan with his wife and son

Shikhar Dhawan shared an adorable selfie with his wife and son. Dhawan has two sons. 

Virat Kohli with Harbhajan's daughter

Virat Kohli with Harbhajan's daughter

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli shared a selfie with Harbhajan Singh's adorable daughter Hinaya during IPL 2017. 

Yusuf Pathan with his sons

Yusuf Pathan with his sons

Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder Yusuf Pathan is a father of two sons and both could be seen in this image. 

Yusuf Pathan's son

Yusuf Pathan's son

Yusuf Pathan has named his elder son after Pakistan's legendary captain Imran Khan. 

Virender Sehwag with his wife and sons

Virender Sehwag with his wife and sons

In this image former Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab cricketer Virender Sehwag could be seen with his wife Aarti and his two sons Aryaveer and Vedant. 

Photos credit: Instagram accounts of cricketers.

Read more about:

ipl 10, ipl, cricket, india, kids, virat kohli, david warner, ms dhoni, suresh raina, ab de villiers

Story first published: Thursday, May 11, 2017, 18:31 [IST]
Other articles published on May 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK