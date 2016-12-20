Achieved not even a 'tiny bit' in a memorable year 2016, want more success: Virat Kohli

Chennai, Dec 20: Calling the year 2016 as a memorable one for the team, Indian Test captain Virat Kohli today (December 20) said their achievements were not even a "tiny bit" and lot was left to conquer in coming years.

India ended 2016 with a big innings and 75-run victory over England in the 5th and final Test today (December 20) in Chennai.



With this win, the Kohli-led team completed a 4-0 series success and ended the year as the top-ranked Test side in the world. India set a new record, being unbeaten in 18 Tests.

When asked in the post-match press conference about the year 2016, Kohli said there were only two setbacks for the Indian team and overall it was very good.

"I think, as a team, we have had a very good 2016 apart from two setbacks - ODI series in Australia (India lost 1-4) and T20 World Cup (India lost to West Indies in semi-final). We won the Asia Cup (T20), we won the one-day series against New Zealand, in India we won all the Test series we played," Kohli, who won the Man-of-the-series award for 655 runs, said.

"It has been a memorable 2016 for the Indian cricket team and that is something I am very proud of - to be part of such a good year, such a good season, especially with the team in transition. We are proud of it. This is just the foundation laid for us to carry on for lot many years.

"It is just the beginning. It's nothing that we want to achieve, it's not even a tiny bit of that. We understand where we want to go. It has been a very good start and hopefully the guys can keep putting this kind of effort and take the team where it belongs to," he added.

Team India's 2017 journey begins with the 3-match One Day International series against England on January 15 in Pune.

