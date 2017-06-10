'Absolutely not under conflict of interest', Dravid responds to Ramachandra Guha

New Delhi, June 10: India A and U19 coach Rahul Dravid has finally responded to the 'conflict of interest' claims of former BCCI COA member Ramachandra Guha.

Ramachandra Guha launches veiled attack on Dravid; Guha attacks Gavaskar, Dhoni

Guha, on June 2, resigned from his post and launched a series of attacks on former players like Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, current players like MS Dhoni.

Guha in his letter to BCCI stated that he did not like the fact that the board allowed Dravid to be associated with IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils when he was already in charge of the India A and U19 side. Dravid worked as the coach of the Delhi Daredevils side in the last couple of seasons.

Now after almost a week, the batting great has responded. Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Dravid said: "Yes, I have written to the CoA explaining my position and explaining the background against which this perceived conflict of interest has happened.

"By the BCCI's conflict of interest rules, I was absolutely not under a conflict of interest. If the rules have changed midway through the contract, then I think it is unfair to criticise me for breaking the rules or twisting the rules to suit my convenience.

"My simple point is that, not only me but there are five or six of us who are in the same position. There needs to be clarity. If there is clarity, we will be in a position to take an informed decision. It is disappointing the way this got played out in the public without much understanding of the background."

Earlier, Gavaskar too had responded to Guha' statements. The remaining COA members of BCCI will discuss the issue of conflict of interest raised by Ramachandra Guha.

OneIndia News