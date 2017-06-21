Abhinav Bindra takes a veiled dig at Virat Kohli after Anil Kumble resigns as India coach

New Delhi, June 21: Olympic gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra has taken a veiled dig at India skipper Virat Kohli for his reservations against former head coach Anil Kumble.

The reports of rift between Kohli and head coach Kumble turned out to true when the latter stepped down from his post on Tuesday (June 20).

Kumble, in a statement posted on Twitter, agreed that his partnership with the captain (Kohli) was "untenable", and also clarified that it was only a day before that he got to know through the BCCI that Kohli had reservations with his 'style' and his continual as the head coach.

(Kumble's achievement as India coach)

It was earlier reported that Kohli was not happy with the head coach's headmaster-like behaviour and the skipper also informed the board about his reservations against Kumble.

Refering to Kohli's reservations against Kumble, the former India Olympian took to Twitter and wrote, "My biggest teachers was coach Uwe. I hated him! But stuck with him for 20 years. He always told me things I did not want to hear.#justsaying."

46-year-old, Kumble, who was put in charge of the Indian cricket team last June, in his statement went on adding that he brought to the table professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views.

He also stated that coaching role for him was like 'holding a mirror' to drive self-improvement in the team's interest.

"Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits I bring to the table. These need to be valued for the partnership to be effective," he said.

"I see the coach's role akin to 'holding a mirror' to drive self-improvement in the team's interest. In light of these 'reservations' I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit," he added.

Kumble thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Cricket Advisory Committee (CA) comprising his former teammates Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman for giving him the opportunity to serve the game.

