AB De Villiers to discuss his future with CSA in August

Bengaluru, June 26: South African skipper and ace batsman AB De Villiers is set to meet Cricket South Africa (CSA) officials in August to discuss his future with the team.

AB De Villiers captained the Proteas side in the ODI and T20 series against England as well as in the Champions Trophy 2017.

It proved to be a disaster for AB as South Africa lost both the series against England and were ousted from the Champions Trophy from the group stage.

Now ahead of their Test series against England, the player has left the squad to take a break from cricket.

De Villiers at 33 plans play the ICC World Cup 2019 and for that, he will have to curtail on the number of matches he plays to maintain his fitness.

ESPNCricinfo quoted De Villiers, who spoke on his temporary hiatus from cricket. He said:"I am going to spend a bit of time off at home with the family, I'm going to welcome my new youngster into the world, and obviously look to stay fit.

"I want to make sure I am ready for September when Bangladesh come."

He once again stressed on the fact that it is his dream to win the World Cup with South Africa. AB continued: "It's my main dream to win a World Cup for South Africa or to be part of it in one way or another.

"I don't even think it's in my hands, what is going to happen. I will wait until the final decision on the coach and things like that are made. Then I can also have a chat to CSA, to see where I am going to fit in."

On his meeting with CSA, AB added: "We will see what works for both parties. We are not going to pick and choose games, but we are going to make a final decision about what happens for the next few years."

England Vs South Africa first Test match is scheduled to start from July 6.

OneIndia News