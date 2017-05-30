London, May 30: When India's Rohit Sharma walks out to bat against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Sunday (June 4), keep a close watch on his willow for it will not be that normal piece of cricket equipment. A chipset will be installed in Rohit's bat handle in what will be first-ever use of technology during a tournament.

Champions Trophy, which gets under way in England on June 1 (Thursday), will be a historic event for the use of technology thanks to Intel.

Dubbed as a "smart" Champions Trophy, selected batsmen from the 8 participating teams will use chips in their bat handles. These chips will help analyse the batsmen's game during the global 50-over tournament.

Apart from Rohit, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin are the other two designated Indian players to use the chip-installed bats, according to reports on Tuesday (May 30).

In April this year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named Intel as its Innovation Partner for the Champions Trophy.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson had said, "This is an exciting announcement for the ICC as we continue to focus on innovation and technology to enhance both the game and the experience of the fan. The innovations we're working with Intel on for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 are like nothing we've seen in the sport before and I'm delighted to welcome them to the ICC family."

"As the official Innovation Partner of the ICC Champions Trophy, we are excited to integrate Intel technology in this tournament", said James Carwana, general manager of the Intel Sports Group.

"We will be deploying a range of technology at the event as part of the our ongoing effort to bring a new level of data analytics to sports and to revolutionize how athletes train, coaches teach, scouts evaluate talent, and fans enjoy sports."

OneIndia News