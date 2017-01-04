65-year wait ends: Jasprit Bumrah shines as Gujarat enter Ranji Trophy final

Nagpur, Jan 4: Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was the star as he bowled Gujarat into the final of the Ranji Trophy here today (January 4) at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Ground.

Match Scorecard

Thanks to Bumrah's 6 wickets for 29 runs from 14 overs, Gujarat defeated Jharkhand by 123 runs in the 2nd semi-final on Wednesday and booked a spot in the title clash for the first time since 1950-51 season. Today's entry into Ranji Trophy final was only the 2nd time for Gujarat.



JJ Bumrah

PA Patel

Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by 190 runs Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by an innings and 75 runs

On the 4th day of the five-day contest, Jharkhand were bowled out for 111 in 41 overs while chasing 235. RP Singh, the former India paceman, took 3 wickets for 25 runs in 12 overs.

It was a massive turnaround by Gujarat after conceding the first innings lead. The Parthiv Patel-led side scored 390 in the first innings and Jharkhand replied with 408.

In the second essay, Gujarat were 98/4 but Hardik Patel revived the innings with a knock of 81. Chirag Gandhi too was instrumental in the team posting 252 all out in 81 overs. Gandhi made 51. At stumps on Day 3 yesterday (January 3), Gujarat were 100/4.

Jharkhand, in the run chase, had a disastrous start, losing both openers - Pratyush Singh and Sumit Kumar for ducks. From then on, they never recovered and folded for 111.

Gujarat will now face Tamil Nadu or Mumbai in the final. Mumbai are chasing 251 to win and they were 5/0 at the close of play on 4th day today.

Brief Scores

Gujarat 390 and 252 all out in 81 overs beat Jharkhand 408 and 111 all out in 41 overs (Jasprit Bumrah 6/29, RP Singh 3/25)

OneIndia News