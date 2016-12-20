5th Test: Captain Virat Kohli equals Mohammad Azharuddin's record in Chennai

Chennai, Dec 20: India produced yet another top-class effort to complete a 4-0 Test series victory over England today (December 20) and helped captain Virat Kohli equal another record. (Indian team sets new record)

On Tuesday, India thrashed England by an innings and 75 runs to win the 5th Test and with it the series 4-0. The opening game was a draw. This is India's biggest series win against England, the previous best being 3-0 in 1992-93.



V Kohli

M Azharuddin

Today's was 14th Test victory as captain for Kohli. He is now equal with Mohammad Azharuddin for most wins as India skipper.

Chennai Test will be remembered for Karun Nair's epic 303 not out, 199 by KL Rahul and India's highest ever Test total of 759/7 declared.

Kohli and Azharuddin are joint 3rd in the list of most Test wins for an Indian captain. Azharuddin took India to 14 victories from 47 matches. However, Kohli has achieved same number of successes in only 22 matches.

In this series against England, Kohli, the batsman, again flourished. He was the leader run scorer with 655 runs from 8 innings with 2 hundreds and 2 fifties. His highest score was 235, a career best.

Today's was Kohli's 5th successive Test series win starting in Sri Lanka (2-1) in 2015, followed by South Africa (3-0) at home, then West Indies (2-0) (away), New Zealand (3-0) at home.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is India's most successful Test skipper with 27 wins from 60 games. Sourav Ganguly is 2nd with 21 successes from 49 contests.

Kohli made his Test captaincy debut in December 2014 against Australia. He is India's 32nd Test captain.

Most Test wins as India captain (Top 5)

27 (60 matches) - MS Dhoni

21 (49) - Sourav Ganguly

14 each - Virat Kohli (22), Mohammad Azharuddin (47)

9 each - Sunil Gavaskar (47), Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (40)

8 (25) - Rahul Dravid

Kohli's Test wins as captain (14) - 5 successive series victories

Kohi's record as captain - Played 22; Won 14; Lost 2; Draw 6

1. August 2015 - Vs Sri Lanka (Colombo, P Sara Oval) - India won by 278 runs

2. August 2015 - Vs Sri Lanka (Colombo, Sinhalese Sports Club Ground) - India won by 117 runs

3. November 2015 - Vs South Africa (Mohali) - India won by 108 runs

4. November 2015 - Vs South Africa (Nagpur) - India won by 124 runs

5. December 2015 - Vs South Africa (New Delhi) - India won by 337 runs

6. July 2016 - Vs West Indies (North Sound, Antigua) - India won by an innings and 92 runs

7. August 2016 - Vs West Indies (Gros Islet) - India won by 237 runs

8. September 2016 - Vs New Zealand (Kanpur) - India won by 197 runs

9. October 2016 - Vs New Zealand (Kolkata) - India won by 178 runs

10. October 2016 - Vs New Zealand (Indore) - India won by 321 runs

11. November 2016 - Vs England (Visakhapatnam) - India won by 246 runs

12. November 2016 - Vs England (Mohali) - India won by 8 wickets

13. December 2016 - Vs England (Mumbai) - India won by an innings and 36 runs

14. December 2016 - Vs England (Chennai) - India won by an innings and 75 runs

