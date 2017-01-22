3rd ODI: MS Dhoni felicitated by Sourav Ganguly, Kapil Dev at Eden Gardens

Kolkata, Jan 22: Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Sunday (Jan 22) felicitated by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) chief and former India captain Sourav Ganguly during third one-day international (ODI) between India and England.

CAB honoured Dhoni, the only ODI and T20 World Cup-winning captain with a crystal memento, a shawl and a few other gifts in front of berserk crowd chanting 'Dhoni-Dhoni'.

Former India captain Kapil Dev honoured Dhoni, on the behalf of CAB, for his contribution towards Indian cricket.

Dhoni, who relinquished limited overs captaincy recently to hand over the baton to Test captain Virat Kohli, rolled back the years with a magnificent 134 off 122 balls, belting 10 fours and six sixes in the second match in Cuttack to help India seal the three-match series with a 15 run win on Thursday (Jan 19).

India are playing the 3rd and final ODI against England and now require 322 runs to win the match and whitewash visitors.

Jason Roy (65) was the top scorer for England while Jonny Bairstow, playing his first ODI match on Indian soil, scored 57. Hardik Pandya (3/49) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/62) were the pick of Indian bowlers.

Earlier, Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against England.

OneIndia News