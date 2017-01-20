3rd ODI: MS Dhoni's family likely to be present at Eden Gardens during felicitation

Kolkata, Jan 20: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's family is expected to be present during India's third and final One-Day International (ODI) against England at the Eden Gardens on Sunday (January 22).

Series schedule; Photos; Shikhar Dhawan in hospital

Dhoni, who relinquished ODI and T20 captaincy recently to hand over the baton to Test captain Virat Kohli, rolled back the years with a magnificent 134 off 122 balls, belting 10 fours and six sixes in the second match in Cuttack to help India seal the three-match series with a 15 run win on Thursday (Jan 19).



MS Dhoni Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by 15 runs

Fellow veteran Yuvraj Singh scored a career-best 150 runs as the duo stitched together a 256-run partnership for the fourth wicket to set up India's victory.

The two teams arrived in the city around noon on Friday.

(3rd ODI: India, England teams arrive at 'city of joy' Kolkata)

Dhoni, according to reliable sources in the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), asked for a few tickets for his kith and kin.

The ODI and T20 World Cup-winning captain will be felicitated before the match on Sunday with a crystal memento, a shawl and a few other gifts.

IANS