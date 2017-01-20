3rd ODI: India, England teams arrive at 'city of joy' Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 20: The Indian and England cricket teams arrived here on Friday (Jan 20) for the inconsequential final One-day International (ODI) to be played at the Eden Gardens on Sunday (Jan 22).

India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI rubber, after defeating the visitors by 15 runs in the second game at Cuttack on Thursday (Jan 19).

The Virat Kohli-led side, however, landed in the city without head coach Anil Kumble, who is expected to arrive later in the evening.

Despite the tie having no effect on the outcome of the series, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) sources said it would be a full house at the Eden with tickets being almost sold out.

After middle order veteran Yuvraj Singh (150) and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's (134) fireworks at the Barabati Stadium, the demand for tickets for the final tie went up.

IANS