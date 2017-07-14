2nd test, Day 1: South Africa vs England: Proteas gamble and end the day with 309 for 6

Nottingham Jul 14: South Africa came through two difficult periods to reach 309-6 against England at stumps on Day 1 of the second test today (July 14), suggesting the Proteas' gamble to bat first in difficult conditions may have paid off.

South Africa was 66-2 before a 113-run partnership between Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock.

Then, Stuart Broad (3-47) and Ben Stokes (2-77) combined to take four wickets early in the final session for England but South Africa, at 235-6, came back again with an unbroken 74-run stand between bowlers Vernon Philander and Chris Morris.

South Africa reach stumps on Day 1 at Trent Bridge on 309/6. Which side will be happiest tonight? #ENGvSA https://t.co/OoyQD3wyEo pic.twitter.com/fOxZlBP2zO — ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2017

Returning South Africa captain Faf du Plessis trusted his batting lineup on a cloudy morning at Trent Bridge, choosing to bat in what appeared to be difficult conditions.

England got what it wanted after Joe Root said he would have bowled anyway, yet despite having the South Africans on the ropes early in the final session, when De Kock fell first ball after tea, the home team couldn't force home its advantage.

England still leads the four-test series after a convincing 211-run win at Lord's in the first game.

AP