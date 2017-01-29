2nd T20I: Past performance in death overs gave me confidence, says Jasprit Bumrah

Nagpur, Jan 29: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah said his expertise and proven performance in death overs gave him confidence while bowling India to a thrilling five-run win in the second Twenty-20 International (T20I) here on Sunday (Jan 29).

Series schedule, results; Photos; Match scorecard

Young pacer Bumrah bowled an inspired last over, conceding only two runs, to deny England a victory, who were chasing a modest target of 145 runs. Bumrah and Nehra are India's premier death-overs bowlers. (India win 2nd T20I in last over thriller)



JJ Bumrah Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: England won by 7 wickets

He finished the match with figures of 20/2 in his four overs, giving away only three runs in the 18th over. Veteran pacer Asish Nehra (3/28) also contributed to India's win.

England were in control for the majority of their chase but faltered towards the very end to be restricted to 139/6.

Their combined bowling display denied England their first limited-overs series in the country since 1984. England won the first T20I at Kanpur by seven wickets. The third match is at Bengaluru on February 1.

"It's always tough to bowl in the death. I tried to remember the past where I've done well in such situations. We saw the first innings, it was on the slower side. Back-of-length deliveries and slower deliveries were difficult to get away, so that is what I wanted to bowl," Bumrah said after the match.

Nehra said he utilised his vast experience to ensure that Bumrah had as many runs to defend in the last over. England needed eight runs off the last six balls, but only managed two.

"It was a pressure game, I wanted to leave Jasprit with as many as possible to defend. Hats off to him, this isn't the first time he's done it for India," Nehra said.

"Jasprit asked me if he should bowl length. All I told him was 'you have a good yorker, look to bowl full, it's tough to hit a six even if it is a low full toss.' It worked. When 32 were needed off four overs, I told Jasprit we will win."

IANS