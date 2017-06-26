2nd ODI: Yuvraj Singh wears wrong jersey against West Indies

Port of Spain: India registered a thumping 105 runs win over West Indies in the second ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the 5-match bilateral ODI series.

IND vs WI: Full Schedule; Match Report; Team India create world record

Batting first in a rain-affected match, India scored 310 runs in 43 overs. The overs were reduced due to a delayed start. Ajinkya Rahane scored a magnificent hundred while skipper Virat Kohli scored 87.

In reply, West Indies managed to post just 206 runs in their 43 overs, falling short by 105. Debutant Kuldeep Yadav took 3 wickets.

During this match, veteran left-hand batsman Yuvraj Singh came into limelight due to an unusual incident. The southpaw was seen wearing his Champions Trophy 2017 jersey. Yuvraj's jersey was flaunting the logo of the ICC tournament.

It is a rule to have the logo on their jersey when a team is playing a particular tournament. But during bilateral series, the team are supposed to wear their normal jerseys.

Twitterati was quick to point Yuvraj's mistake on the social media platform. The 35-year-old had a disappointing outing against the Windies as he managed to score just 14 runs in 10 balls.

Here are some reactions from the fans

Yuvraj Singh comes out to bat with Champions Trophy jersey in 2nd ODI against Windies https://t.co/wCEf7Lc5zl pic.twitter.com/InjpYcvhaj — Cricket RightNow (@CricketRightNow) June 26, 2017 Yuvraj Singh wore wrong jersey Twitterati pointed out Yuvraj Singh's mistake on the social media. #3Novices : Yuvraj Singh wore Champions Trophy jersey during second ODI against West Indies June 26, 2017 at 11:19AM … — 3noviceshyderabad (@3NovicesHyd) June 26, 2017 Yuvraj Singh's wrong jersey A fan pointed out Yuvraj's mistake and also mentioned the exact moment. Why Yuvraj Singh wear Champions Trophy Jersey .....? — Biswadeep Das (@6vikram6) June 25, 2017 Yuvraj Singh's jersey fiasco Fans questionedwhy Yuvraj came to bat wearing the wrong jersey. Yuvraj Singh wearing CT 2017 jersey... Why? @BCCI_Score — Tanzeem (@johnjevic) June 25, 2017 Yuvraj Singh wearing CT 17 jersey Fans pointed out that Yuvraj Singh was wearing Champions Trophy jersey. @YUVSTRONG12 Sir ji apne Champions Trophy wali jersey kyun pehni hai WI tour pe??? #INDvWI #YuvrajSingh — Keshab Kumar Rath (@KKRRath) June 25, 2017 Yuvraj Singh's wrong jersey Fans point out Yuvraj Singh's mistake of wearing thewrong jersey.

