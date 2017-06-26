2nd ODI: Photos from India's thumping 105 runs win over West Indies

Port of Spain, June 26: In a rain affected match at Port of Spain, team India bagged a comfortable 105 runs win over hosts West Indies to take a 1-0 lead in the 5-match ODI series.

IND Vs WI Full Schedule; Match Report; Match Scorecard

Batting first, India scored 310 runs in 43 overs. Over were reduced due to a delayed start of the match. Opener Ajinkya Rahane struck a brilliant hundred to lead the batting line-up.

Almost all the other batter contributed. Captain Virat Kohli scored 87, Shikhar Dhawan scored 63.

West Indies managed to put up just 205 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 43 overs. Indian debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped 3 wickets.

The Chinaman bowler, who had a sparkling Test debut against Australia in March, grabbed all the limelight yet again in his ODI debut.

Here are some photos from India's emphatic and comfortable win over host West Indies in the second ODI.

From left: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane India's bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (left) celebrates with team captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of West Indies' Jason Mohammed during the second ODI. Virat Kohli (left) India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot under the watch of West Indies' Shai Hope during their second ODI. MS Dhoni India's MS Dhoni plays a shot against West Indies during the second ODI. Ajinkya Rahane India's Ajinkya Rahane celebrates after he scored a century against West Indies during their second ODI. Kuldeep Yadav (Image courtesy: ICC Twitter handle) Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped 3 wickets for 50 runs in 9 overs against West Indies.

OneIndia News