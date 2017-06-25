West Indies Vs India, 2nd ODI: Rain delays toss

Port of Spain, June 25: Rain has delayed the toss for the second One Day International (ODI) between India and West Indies here on Sunday (June 25).

India tour of WI: Full schedule; 1st ODI match report

The previous match between the two teams was already washed out due to rain as it couldn't be completed after persistent showers played spoilsport at Queen's Park Oval.

India reached 199 for 3 after 39.2 overs in the first ODI when rains arrived and didn't allow a single ball to be bowled from then on.

The chances of today's match to be held seem bleak as well for it's been drizzling since morning and dark clouds are gathering over the stadium.

Players from both the teams were seen standing in the balcony and hoping for the drizzle to stop so that they could go on the field.

Shikhar Dhawan's 87 and comeback-man Ajinkya Rahane's 62 were the highlights of the Indian innings in the first ODI.

OneIndia News