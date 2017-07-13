2002 NatWest series final: Indian cricket recollects memories of historic win 15 years ago

New Delhi, July 13: Nostalgia gripped Indian cricketers and enthusiasts as the historic 2002 NatWest Series triumph over England completed 15 years on Thursday (July 13).

Brimming with the flashbacks of the unforgettable moments of the turn around win in record chase, India cricketers recollected the memories of the then India captain Sourav Ganguly's famous shirt-waving image from Lord's balcony.

Men In Blue chased down a mammoth target of 326 runs to beat hosts England in the NatWest tri-series one-day tournament in 2002.

Virender Sehwag laid the foundation for India's victory with his quick-fire 45-run-innings in 49 deliveries. Sehwag and Ganguly put an opening stand of 106 runs, before the skipper departed in the 15th over, but their opening exploits inspired the Indian side to create history.

Young Mohammad Kaif (87*) and Yuvraj Singh (69) were the heroes of the match as they brought India close to victory with their 121-run stand for the sixth wicket.

India were languishing at 146/5 when the Yuvraj-Kaif duo constructed their innings steadily and snatched victory off England's jaws to hand India a historic 2-wicket win at iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

It was the second highest successful run chase in the ODI history and highest for India, back then.

Here's who reacted and how about the historic win:

OneIndia News