India Vs England: Innings at Pune was just another challenging day to me, says Kedar Jadhav

Pune, Jan 17: India's middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav on Tuesday (Jan 17) said his memorable knock against England in the first one-day international (ODI) was just another challenging day to him.

"The match against England was just another challenging day to me and I played with positive intent," Jadhav said while addressing media ahead of the second ODI.



The pint-sized batsman from Pune, was the star of India's memorable win over England in the opening game of the three-match series. Jadhav struck an outstanding 120 of 76-balls as India defeated Eoin Morgan and his men by 3 wickets and take 1-0 lead.

Jadhav participated in a 200-run stand with the skipper Virat Kohli (122) and took pressure off the skipper who also went on scoring his 27th ODI hundred.

Jadhav also said that the pep talk with Kohli during the innings helped him play his natural game and contribute towards team's victory.

Jadhav also said that he's getting a lot of calls from his friends following his innings at Pune and rued that he's not able to take their calls for he's focussing on the next game.

"My phone is silent, (I am) getting a lot of calls. Now my close friends might think that he is acting like a big star," Jadhav told media persons when asked about how he feels after becoming sensation overnight.

The 31-year-old India batsman, who is making in roads in the Indian team, conceded that batting with Kohli during match against England helped him construct his innings because opposition took him lightly.

Talking about his game after coming in to bat when India were struggling at 63/4, Jadhav said,"The wicket was definitely easy for batting. As we were at 63/4 they (England) were obviously attacking, so that meant there were more gaps to play shots as fielders were placed at catching positions. This ensured there were lesser players near the boundary so it helped me play attacking cricket."

Jadhav further said,"My natural game is try and dominate whenever I bat and to take on the bowlers, so I played with the same intent on that day as well."

India will now face England in the second ODI at Cuttack on Thursday (January 19) and this time they wouldn't take Jadhav lightly.

