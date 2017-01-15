1st ODI: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record for most centuries in successful chases

New Delhi, Jan 15: Team India's skipper and batting masterclass Virat Kohli on Sunday (Jan 15) surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's yet another milestone.

Kohli, batting for the first time as a full time skipper, scored 122 off 108 deliveries against England in the first ODI at Pune and powered India to a historic win.



After slamming his 17th ODI hundred during the run chase, Kohli - the Run Machine - also equalled Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries, batting second.

The 28-year-old also broke Tendulkar's record in bringing up most successful centuries while chasing. Kohli slammed a record 15th ODI century in successful chases and surpassed Tendulkar's previous record of 14 tons, which transformed into a win.

Most 100s in SUCCESSFUL chases:

15-VIRAT KOHLI

14-Sachin Tendulkar

9- Saeed Anwar / Tillkaratne Dilshan / Sanath Jayasuriya#INDvENG — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) January 15, 2017

Kohli has now constructed 15 number of three-figure scores, batting second and helping in India's winning cause.

Kohli, however, has outclassed Tendulkar by reaching his milestone (17th ODI century chasing) in just 96 innings while the latter took 232 innings.

Hundred no.17th for Virat Kohli in a chase. Equals Sachin Tendulkar's world record. SRT did so in 232 innings,Virat in only 96.#INDvENG — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) January 15, 2017

Tendulkar too constructed same number of three-figure scores in batting second, 14 of which resulted in India's favour.

Kohli (27 tons) has moved to number four in all-time ODI century makers list. He is just one short of Sri Lankan batting great Sanath Jayasuriya's 28 centuries. Tendulkar leads with 49 followed by Ricky Ponting (30) and Jayasuriya (28).

Looking at the kind of form he's in, it seems Kohli will equal Jayasuriya's record in the ongoing series.

Most hundreds in successful run chases:

15 - Virat Kohli (60 innings)

14 - Sachin Tendulkar (124)

9 - Saeed Anwar (59), Tillakaratne Dilshan (60), Sanath Jayasuriya (103).

Most hundreds in run chases:

17 - Virat Kohli (96 innings), Sachin Tendulkar (232 innings)

11 - Tilakratne Dilshan (116 innings)

11 - Chris Gayle (139 innings).

